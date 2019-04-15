LIMA — Philip B. Beebe, age 67 of Lima, passed at 11:03 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born April 21, 1951 in Bellville, IL to the late Roderick John and Barbara Joy Kuhn Beebe, Sr. On June 2, 1990 he married Shelia J. Twining who survives in Lima.

Philip graduated from Hobart School of Welding and was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He loved being at home and reading about the United States military and historical events. One of his greatest joys was spoiling his cats.

Also surviving are 3 brothers - John (Marilee) Beebe of Elida; Kevin (Terri) Beebe of Illinois; Kent Beebe of Lima and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister - Shelia Harmon.

A memorial service will begin 3:00 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Dr. Timothy White will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray funeral cost; the SPCA, Allen County Humane Society; or the .

