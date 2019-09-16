DELPHOS — Philip L. Cook, 73, of Delphos, passed away Monday afternoon, September 16, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos.

He was born June 13, 1946 in Lima to Lee and Opal (Stotts) Cook, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son, Andy (Donna) Cook of Brighton, MI; a daughter, Nicole Tata of Lima; five grandchildren, Alexis Cook, Greg Cook, Jessica Tata, Travis Tata, and Rose Tata; and a sister, Joan Hamburger of Tucson, AZ.

Philip was retired from Macy's Warehouse, shipping and receiving.

It was his wishes to be cremated with no service or public visitation.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net