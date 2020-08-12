Philip Fetzer

DELPHOS — Philip D. Fetzer, 79, of Delphos, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born at home April 3, 1941 to Alfred John "Pat" and Gwendolyn Jane "Dodie" (Dunlap) Fetzer in Delphos, OH. On June 22, 1963, he was united in marriage to Sheryl "Sherry" Moore at Trinity United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2020. They would have celebrated 57 years of marriage this year.

Phil is survived by two sons, Gregory (Cecilia) Fetzer of Hinsdale, IL and Philip "Mike" Fetzer of Delphos, OH; one daughter, Rebecca "Becky" (Kurt Nielsen) Gesier of Toledo, OH; five brothers, Ronald (Monica "Lynn") of Ottoville, OH, William "Woody" (Cathy) of Van Wert, OH, Terry (April) of Lake Worth, FL, Gerry of Wapakoneta, OH, and Herb (Kay) of Van Wert, OH; one sister-in-law, Diane Fetzer; 11 grandchildren: Matt, Samantha, Shoshana, Alex, Elijah, Yitzhak, Patrick, Daniela, Daniel, Tamara, and Declan; and four great-grandchildren: Audrey, Abby, May, and Nehemiah; and dozens of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his brothers, Kenneth "Wayne", Orby and Paul; his sisters, Phyllis Burkholder (his beloved twin) and Carlene Schulte; sisters-in-law, Doris and Rosie Fetzer; brothers-in-law, LaVern Schulte and Richard Burkholder.

Phil was a graduate of Delphos St. John's, Class of 1959. He started working at the Ford Motor Company in 1959 and retired in 1994. After retiring, he went to work at The Commercial Bank in Delphos, as a courier, until 2004. Phil was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Delphos. He loved giving back to the community and was a long-time member and past President of the Delphos Lions Club. He was honored with the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. Through the Lions Club, he was project co-chairman and raised money to purchase the first two thermal imaging camera helmets for the Delphos Fire Department. He also loved helping with the Pancake and Sausage Day and playing Santa at the Lions Club Santa house downtown. He loved all sports, especially golf and bowling. He was inducted into the Delphos Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2005. He was a bowling coach at the Delphos Recreation Center for many years and taught hundreds of kids to improve their bowling skills. He was a loyal fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Thee Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and fun uncle to many, but most of all, he was a devoted husband to Sherry, and just couldn't be without her.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

