Philip Kahle

MIDDLE POINT — Philip M. "Philbilly" Kahle, 45, died September 29, 2020 at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with his brother, Fr. Jason Kahle and Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township, where a scripture service will be held at 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church.