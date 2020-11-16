CLOVERDALE —Philip B. Troyer, 74 of Cloverdale died at 2:40 a.m. on November 14, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born October 21, 1946 in Gomer to the late Clyde and Martha (Reese) Troyer. On September 2, 1993 he married Fay Raines who died July 5, 2018.

He is survived by 2 children, Jill (Ron) Herndon of Lima Jeff Troyer of Indianapolis, IN; 2 step-children, DeeDee (Cody) Danberry of Defiance and Jonatte (Chris) Buchanan of Ottawa; 9 grandchildren; Matthew (Kayla) Nalley, Adam Nalley, Alexis Shawver, Danny Shawver, Noah Shawver, Jayda (Jeremy) Hudson, Jayme Hahn, Jake Hahn, Allison Buchanan; 6 great-grandchildren, Hazel, Holton, Henry Hudson and Vall, Star, Theo Nalley; a brother, Don (Carol) Troyer of Alhambra, CA; and a niece, Lyndsay (Eric) Scott of Medford, MA.

Philip was a sales representative for the automotive industry. He and his wife owned their own craft business, Red Barn Crafters. He also worked part-time for the Indy Racing experience, worked as a mechanic on Sprint Cars, also worked at Dana. Philip raised rabbits in 4H and was grand champion multiple times. He loved to travel, being with his grandchildren, and animals. He was a volunteer at the Kalida Park and Trinity United Methodist Church, Ottawa. Philip loved to be outside working in his garden, nature, photography, and hanging out with family and friends. He also loved to dance and play Cornhole.

A Funeral Service will be 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Following the COVID 19 guidelines, visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required. Burial will be in Pike Run Cemetery, Gomer at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Kalida All Seasons Park.

