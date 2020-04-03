LIMA — Philip A. Wise, 96, passed away peacefully, on March 31, 2020 at 5:23 am, at his longtime residence. Phil was born on March 5, 1924, in Maumee, Ohio, the son of Sylvester A. and Bertha E. (Smith) Wise, both parents preceded him in death. Phil married the love of his life, Bette J. Ziems, on August 9, 1947, and she preceded him in death on November 18, 2003. They were married for 56 wonderful years.

Phil joined the U.S. Army/Air Corps in 1943 serving both at home and in the European Theater, until 1946. He continued to serve, enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1949 and was called to active duty from 1950-1952 during the Korean Conflict. After the Military, he embarked on a stellar career in Civil Service, Defense Contract Admin. Services (DCAS) from which he retired in 1984. One of the many highlights of his career was the work he performed on the Airstream Mobile Quarantine Facilities (MQF) used to isolate the Apollo 11 astronauts and future Apollo missions from potential lunar contagions. This work also resulted in a family trip to remember: the Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969. Phil's greatest joys in life were his Bette, family, and several dear friends and "camping buddies." Dad was a devout Catholic, a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church. Truly a man of principle, he always took the high road. He was a fine example to his family of how to be a good person and a man. He always enjoyed relaxing at home, watching and playing golf, bowling, camping, travel, refinishing furniture, general tinkering, Saturday night Mass, and dinners out with friends.

He is survived by two loving sons: Thomas Edward (Evette) Wise of Hilliard, Ohio; Douglas Allen Wise, and former daughter-in-law Chrystal R. Wise. A brother; Donald (Nonie) Wise of Elmore, Ohio, his beloved sister: Carol Ann "Sis" Schlachter of Phoenix, AZ, two sisters-in-law, Donna Ziems, and Dorothy M. Wise, of Lima; three grandchildren; Rebecca Elizabeth Wise, Frank Edward (Roni) Wise of Delphos, and Michael Douglas (Sarah Boughan) Wise of Sharonville, Ohio. Also, many nieces and nephews. Dear friends of the family, Jack and Marilyn McDermitt, Tom "T" Fettig, Emily Grothjan, Logan Nolan, and wonderful neighbor, Annie Brown. He was preceded in death by brothers James A. (Deak) Wise, Robert (Bobber) Wise, sister-in-law Ruth Wise; brothers-in-law; Harry R. Ziems, Edward G. (Bud) Ziems, Wellington, Leroy, Bernard all Langtons, and Thelma O'Hearn. And, after 96 years many other family and friends. He missed them all tremendously.

In accordance with the governor's recommendations regarding COVID-19 and crowds, there will be no public visitation.

Mass of Christian Burial for Phil will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on June 19, 2020, at 11:00 am, with a visitation in the church's gathering area from 9:30-10:45 am. Before Mass. Fr. Kent Kauffman will officiate. Interment will be at Gethsemani Cemetery mausoleum, Lima, next to his Bette immediately following Mass, with Military Rites provided by The American Legion and VFW Color Guard-Lima, The Patriot Guard Riders, and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Phil's memory to Equestrian Therapy in Lima, Or St. Rita's Hospice. Tom and Doug would like to thank the other angels who helped Dad though his last years, Kathy (McDermitt) Burkholder, and Cursty Drake; also, DeWanna, and Lola, in addition to the wonderful Hospice folks.

Arrangements were entrusted to Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, in cooperation with Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, we thank them for their services and compassion. Please go to www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com for additional information or service details as they become available.