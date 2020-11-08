1/1
Phillip Alt
OTTAWA — Phillip M. Alt, 60 of Ottawa died 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born March 13, 1960 in Lima to Donald and Dolores (Brinkman) Alt who survive in Ottawa.

Also surviving are two children: Troy (Micha) Alt of Bowling Green and Erika (Ross) Burkhart of Grandview Heights; six grandchildren: Eden Alt, Emmett Alt, Lawson Burkhart, Warren Burkhart, baby girl Burkhart on the way, Kennedy Seither and Cayden Seither; and six siblings: Steve (Jane) Alt of Glandorf, Jeff (Brenda) Alt of Ottawa, Dan (Jacque) Alt of Alpharetta, GA, Janice (Phil) Heuker of Temperance, MI, Rod (Lisa) Alt of Ottawa and Keith (Lisa) Alt of Ottawa.

Phil retired as a technical service representative with Pittsburg Paint and Glass. He was a 1978 graduate of Ottawa-Glandorf High School. Phil was a successful athlete in several sports and currently holds the triple jump record in track. He was a very proud and faithful man and a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. Phil dearly loved his grandchildren and embraced the name Yoda.

A private funeral mass will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The mass will be available live from Sts. Peter and Paul Church via their Facebook page on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to The James Cancer Hospital, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
