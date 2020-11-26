1/1
Phillip D. Battels
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
ADA — Phillip D. Battels age 81, of Ada, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Lima Memorial. He was born Jan. 24, 1939 in Allen County to the late Walter and Irene (Ewing) Battels. He married Karen Richardson June 18, 1960 and she preceded him in death Dec. 27, 1997. He later married Phyllis Byer Dec. 28, 2000 and she survives in Ada.

Phillip had retired from Ford Motor Company after 40 years of service.

Additional survivors include a son: Douglas Battels of Lima, daughters: Teresa (Mark) Horton of Ft. Valley, GA, Lisa (Jerry) Wilgus of Wapak and Darla (Mark) Meyer of Harrod; step-children: Robin Schaffner, Ron Schaffner, Pam (Bill) Masters, Patti (Don) Gillis and Richard (Jodi) Schaffner, 19 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; and sisters: Pamela Lowry of Lima and Shirley (Charles) Briem of Iowa.

He was preceded in death by a brother Loren Battles and a sister Judith Luginbuhl.

Private family services will be held online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
