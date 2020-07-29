1/1
Phillip Dawson
WEST NEWTON — Phillip D. "Phil" Dawson, 80, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 12:22 AM at his residence in West Newton.

He was born on October 21, 1939, in Harrod to the late Donald C. and Lucille R. (Smith) Dawson, Sr. On June 15, 1974, he married Sharon L. Focht and she survives in West Newton.

Phil worked at Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant. He was a member of the Alger Assembly of God Church. Phil was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1957-1959.

Also surviving are three daughters: Dawn Dawson of Englewood, FL, Kala (Jeff) Maehlman in Lima, and Chelsy (Frank) Middleton of Noble, IL; six grandchildren: Amber (Kent) Walters, Crystal (Josh) Huber, Keaton Maehlman, Mason Maehlman, Destiny Middleton, and Paige Middleton; six great grandchildren; three brothers: Marion "Butch" Dawson, James "Mike" Dawson, and Jonathan Dawson; and six sisters: Betty Morris, Ruth "Joann" (Bruce) Wren, Sarah "Sally" (Wayne) Bowers, Margaret "Peg" (James) Day, Beverly McDonald, and Kathleen Ruck.

Phillip was preceded in death by two brothers: Donald Dawson, Jr. and Thomas Dawson.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements are made by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services - Alger
701 North Front Street
ALGER, OH 45812
(419) 634-2936
