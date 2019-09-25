MARYSVILLE — Phillip A. Heath, age 80, of Marysville, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. He retired from The Ohio State University where he served as Associate Dean of the Lima Campus. He also served as a professor in Elementary Science and Social Studies Education. Prior to his tenure at OSU, he taught at Central State University in Edmond, Oklahoma. He began his teaching career as a public school educator in Ohio. He was a graduate of Williamsfield High School in Andover, Ohio, received a bachelor's degree from Kent State University and a doctorate degree from Oklahoma State University. He was a member of Indian Run United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and created many fine furniture pieces and liked refurbishing antique tractors. He was born July 6, 1939 in Warren, Ohio to the late Harold and Nina Kisamore Heath. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marie Pearl Armes Heath, whom he married March 9, 1962 in Mentor; his children, Elizabeth (William) Giffin of Bellbrook, Scott (Angie) Heath of Westerville and Stephen (Eva) Heath of Zionsville, Indiana; his grandchildren, William, David, Rachel and Katie Giffin, Rosalie Heath, Jessica (Josh) Johnson, Kylie Salmons and Matthew, John and Katy Heath; his brother, Clayton (Ellen) Heath of Florida; a brother-in-law, Walter (Jean) Armes of Whitehall; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Underwood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Marysville First United Methodist Church. Rev. Nathan Custer and Rev. Ken Daft will officiate. Burial will be held later at Union Township Cemetery in Milford Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607 (samaritanspurse.org) Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.