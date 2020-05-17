DELPHOS — Phyllis Rose Marie Beair, 79, of Delphos died 2:38 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 17, 1940 in Delphos to the late Lloyd Robert and Leona Alvera (Purdy) Butler. On February 13, 1960, she married Ira Leroy Beair who preceded her in death on November 22, 2019. She is survived by three sons: Rick (Lori) Beair of Van Wert, Douglas (Peggy) Beair of Rockhold and Thomas Beair of Delphos; four grandchildren: Devin Beair, Taylor Beair, Job Baeir and Rachael Beair; seven siblings: Lloyd (Barb) Butler and Don (Ima) Butler, both of Continental, Darlene (Jerry) Howard and Bev (Russ) Agner, both of Oakwood, Carol Barnhart of Van Wert, and Sue (Art) Hoehn and Marlene Butler, both of Delphos. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Mike Beair; two sisters: Betty Butler and Patty Butler; and a brother-in-law: Jim Barnhart. Phyllis was a homemaker and was a member of the Delphos Eagles. Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will be held 2 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township, with Chaplain Larry Oberdorf officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery, Ottoville. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to charity of your choice, a card, email or a message on our website at www.lovefuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from May 17 to May 18, 2020.