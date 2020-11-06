1/
Phyllis Born
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BLUFFTON — Phyllis K. Born, 78, until recently of Circleville, Ohio passed away on November 5, 2020 at her home in Bluffton, Ohio.

She was born in Lima, Ohio to the late Richard and Dorothy (Werking) Frail on December 29, 1941. She married Roger W. Born, who survives her, on July 30, 1968. Her sister, Donna (John) Osborn, and brother, Rev. Todd (Linda) Frail, reside in Powell and Newark, respectively.

Phyllis was a teacher for 31 years, first in Lima for 11 years, then Westfall School District in Circleville, from which she retired. She loved gardening, birdwatching, and travel, and learned to share a love of trapshooting with Roger. She competed in 17 states, winning events in all, and broke 100 straight at the National Championship Grand American in Vandalia, Ohio. Her family affectionately referred to her as "Little Annie Oakley".

She was loved and will be missed by her stepdaughter, Cindy (John) Wagner of Bluffton; her granddaughters, Lindsey (Tyler) Wyman of Augusta, Michigan, Liza Hunt of Miamisburg, Olivia (Aaron) Welch of Bluffton, and her 4 great grandsons. Phyllis was preceded in death by a stepson, Scott Born.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion, OH. On Friday, November 13, 2020, from 11:30 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Rev. Todd Frail will be officiating the service with burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved