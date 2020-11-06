BLUFFTON — Phyllis K. Born, 78, until recently of Circleville, Ohio passed away on November 5, 2020 at her home in Bluffton, Ohio.

She was born in Lima, Ohio to the late Richard and Dorothy (Werking) Frail on December 29, 1941. She married Roger W. Born, who survives her, on July 30, 1968. Her sister, Donna (John) Osborn, and brother, Rev. Todd (Linda) Frail, reside in Powell and Newark, respectively.

Phyllis was a teacher for 31 years, first in Lima for 11 years, then Westfall School District in Circleville, from which she retired. She loved gardening, birdwatching, and travel, and learned to share a love of trapshooting with Roger. She competed in 17 states, winning events in all, and broke 100 straight at the National Championship Grand American in Vandalia, Ohio. Her family affectionately referred to her as "Little Annie Oakley".

She was loved and will be missed by her stepdaughter, Cindy (John) Wagner of Bluffton; her granddaughters, Lindsey (Tyler) Wyman of Augusta, Michigan, Liza Hunt of Miamisburg, Olivia (Aaron) Welch of Bluffton, and her 4 great grandsons. Phyllis was preceded in death by a stepson, Scott Born.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion, OH. On Friday, November 13, 2020, from 11:30 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Rev. Todd Frail will be officiating the service with burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery