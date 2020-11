PHYLLIS BRUBAKER

LIMA — Phyllis Brubaker died Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was 93. She and her husband Gordon Richard (Dick) Brubaker, who died in 2018, lived in Shawnee Meadows for 50 years, and were active members of The Shawnee United Methodist Church. She is survived by their son Kevin (Lynn McKeown) of Columbus. Egan-Ryan Funeral Home will be handling the funeral services. Due to Covid-19 services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to any animal shelter.