LIMA — Mrs. Phyllis Irene Allen Cunningham, age 63, passed from this life on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at approximately 11:08 a.m. at her residence in Lima surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on August 19, 1955 in Lawtey, Florida to James Hendrieth and Mary Elizabeth Allen; both parents preceded her in death.

On July 30, 1986 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Tennie Cunningham, Jr. who preceded her in death on August 23, 1991.

Mrs. Cunningham worked at SODEXO at Proctor & Gamble. She was member of Philippian Missionary Baptist Church, NAACP and Grandparents Support Group.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory a son; Christopher Allen (Tia Macklin) of Lima. 2 daughters; Allyson Allen and Tenea Allen (Shawn Worthington) both of Lima. 4 step-daughters; Karlinda Cunningham, Karlita Cunningham, Tenniesha Smith and Tawna Smith all of Lima. 24 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. 2 brothers; William H. Allen (Ivy Jean) and Kevin Allen both of Lima. A sister; Janice Benjamin of Lima. 2 God-daughters; Tiffany Hines and Lynn Collins both of Lima. A special nephew; Terrell Allen. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son; Patrick Allen and her stepfather; Norman "Ted" Davis.

Home going services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Monford, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

