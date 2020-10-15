1/1
Phyllis Hohenbrink
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

OTTAWA — Phyllis M. Hohenbrink, 85, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 11, 1935 in Leipsic to the late August and Katherine (Horstman) Kreinbrink. On June 22, 1956 she married Don "Gus" Hohenbrink, who preceded her in death on September 10, 2013.

Phyllis is survived by her children: Donna Britsch of Ft. Mills, SC, Rick (Beth Pneuman) Hohenbrink of Findlay, Jan (Mike Bogart) Hohenbrink of Ottawa, Jill (Mark) Hovest of Pandora; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one on the way; and a brother: Norman (Jane) Kreinbrink of Findlay.

She is preceded in death by a son, David Hohenbrink.

Phyllis was a homemaker. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, the CLC, and the Ottawa VFW Auxiliary. Phyllis enjoyed reading and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

Funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Scott Kramer officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date. In keeping within the guidelines of social distancing a visitation will be Sunday 2- 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and/or the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
OVE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
OVE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved