OTTAWA — Phyllis M. Hohenbrink, 85, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 11, 1935 in Leipsic to the late August and Katherine (Horstman) Kreinbrink. On June 22, 1956 she married Don "Gus" Hohenbrink, who preceded her in death on September 10, 2013.

Phyllis is survived by her children: Donna Britsch of Ft. Mills, SC, Rick (Beth Pneuman) Hohenbrink of Findlay, Jan (Mike Bogart) Hohenbrink of Ottawa, Jill (Mark) Hovest of Pandora; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one on the way; and a brother: Norman (Jane) Kreinbrink of Findlay.

She is preceded in death by a son, David Hohenbrink.

Phyllis was a homemaker. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, the CLC, and the Ottawa VFW Auxiliary. Phyllis enjoyed reading and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

Funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Scott Kramer officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date. In keeping within the guidelines of social distancing a visitation will be Sunday 2- 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and/or the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

