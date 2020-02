COLDWATER — Phyllis Ann Kelly, 85, died Feb. 17, 2020, at Mercer County Community Hospital, Coldwater.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Grand Lake United Methodist Church, Celina. The Rev. Mick Whistler will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Zion Shoup Cemetery, Beavercreek.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.