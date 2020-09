ST. MARYS — Phyllis Lutterbeck, 82, died 12:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Vancrest of St. Marys.

Rites to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St. in St. Marys. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Visitation times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.