GARDEN CITY, S.C. — Phyllis Norse, passed away peacefully on Monday July 1, 2019 at The Palmettos Memory Care unit, Garden City, SC.

Born and raised in Lima, Ohio, Phyllis also graduated from Ohio State University. She has been a resident of the Murrells Inlet area since 1996. Phyllis was a very vibrant woman who loved to shag, enjoyed walks on the beach, painting landscapes, and volunteered at Brookgreen Gardens (5 years). She was an active real estate broker/salesperson for over 45 years in Long Island, New Jersey and in the Myrtle Beach area.

Phyllis is survived by her husband John Norse, of Murrells Inlet, SC; sister, Diane Burton of Lima, Ohio; son, Dr. Greg Arnette (Cynthia) in Findlay, Ohio and their 2 daughters Heather (great grandson Owen), Amber (Corey) and great grandson Noble; son, Scott Arnette, Esq, (Trude) in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey and their 4 children Connor, Derek, Molly and Jack: son, Todd Arnette (Carol) in Williamsburg, Virginia, and their two children Alex and Caroline.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the SC , 1105 48th Ave N Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

