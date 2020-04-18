FINDLAY — Phyllis Ann Shank, 76, of Findlay passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at
The Heritage. She was born on June 5, 1943 to the late Philip and Kathleen
(Jeffrey) Rush. She married Doyle D. Shank on June 23, 1962 and he
survives.
Also surviving are two children: Phillip (Sarah) Shank of Bluffton, and
Michelle (Daryl) Thompson of Rawson; four grandchildren; five
great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Newman of Findlay. She was also
preceded in death by a son, Chris Shank; 3 granddaughters: Audrey,
Elisabeth, and Amanda; and siblings: Larry Rush and Sue McDonelle.
She was a 1961 graduate of Findlay High School, was a member of
Empowerment Church, and enjoyed reading.
Mindful of the COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial will be held at
Tawa Cemetery at a later date. Memorials can be directed to The Heritage
or to Chopin Hall in her memory and online condolences can be shared by
visiting coldrencrates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to
COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.