FINDLAY — Phyllis Ann Shank, 76, of Findlay passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at

The Heritage. She was born on June 5, 1943 to the late Philip and Kathleen

(Jeffrey) Rush. She married Doyle D. Shank on June 23, 1962 and he

survives.

Also surviving are two children: Phillip (Sarah) Shank of Bluffton, and

Michelle (Daryl) Thompson of Rawson; four grandchildren; five

great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Newman of Findlay. She was also

preceded in death by a son, Chris Shank; 3 granddaughters: Audrey,

Elisabeth, and Amanda; and siblings: Larry Rush and Sue McDonelle.

She was a 1961 graduate of Findlay High School, was a member of

Empowerment Church, and enjoyed reading.

Mindful of the COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial will be held at

Tawa Cemetery at a later date. Memorials can be directed to The Heritage

or to Chopin Hall in her memory and online condolences can be shared by

visiting coldrencrates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to

COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.