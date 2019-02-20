LIMA — Phyllis Kay Sherer, 73, passed away at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at her home.

Phyllis was born on Saturday, October 13, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Bessie (Kidd) Tull.

Phyllis was a volunteer at the Salvation Army. She loved to crochet, read and do puzzles. She was an avid Reds fan and most of all she loved being with her grandkids. She use to enjoy bowling and at one time bowled in the Church League.

She is survived by her previous husband of 38 years Anthony Howard Sherer, whom she married March 17, 1962, as well as four daughters: Tamera (David) Lomen of Lima, Christine (Glenn) Archer of Toledo, Melissa (Todd) Tittle of Cincinnati, and Kelly (Peter) Binkley of Botkins, a son, Anthony Howard Sherer III of Lima, twelve grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, four sisters: Diane Bear, Martha Boysel, Sharon Berris, and Carol Eisenhour, and a brother, Kenneth Tull.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters: Mary Jackson, Shirley Harp, and Joyce Nelson, and a brother, John Tull.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Salvation Army, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Majors Jeff & Debbie Stacy officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, Lima, Ohio.

