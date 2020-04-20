ELIDA — Phyllis Ann Trigg, 80, of Elida, passed away at 6:20 p.m., Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Springs of Lima, surrounded by her family that she loved.

She was born December 11, 1939 in Lee County, Virginia to Carl and Edna (Lunsford) King, Sr. who preceded her in death. On April 15, 1960, she married Ray E. Trigg, Sr. with whom she just celebrated sixty years of marriage.

Survivors include their children: Cynthia (Terry Spradlin) Guess of Elida and Ray E. (Amy) Trigg, Jr. of Ottawa; Grandchildren: Douglas Guess, Jr., Joshua (Maegan Dunn) Guess, Elizabeth Trigg and Abigail Trigg and the following siblings: Carl King, Jr. of Clinton, TN, Shirley Bruns of Cincinnati and Trish (Hank) Mason of Escondido, CA, and a sister-in-law, Kathy King of Washington State.

She is preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Bethany Guess, a son-in-law, Doug Guess and the following siblings: Faye Clark, Don King, Gayle King, Ray King and Ronnie Joe King.

Phyllis was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elida, and its United Methodist Women. She was an avid quilter and a member of the West Central Ohio Quilters Guild. She had been a Sunday School teacher and sold Sarah Coventry jewelry. She loved fishing especially at Kendrick Woods. She had a great love for her grandchildren, was a wonderful cook, cookie baker and a regular garage sale attendee.

Her family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the Springs of Lima and Lima Memorial Hemodialysis for their care and compassion to Phyllis over the years.

Private family services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, with Rev. Paul Scannell officiating. The service will be live streamed on Elida St. Pauls Church Facebook page. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services.

