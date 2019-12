VAN WERT — Phyllis A. Turner, 90, died at 9:08 a.m. Dec. 8, 2019, at Willow Ridge, Bluffton.

Services will begin at noon Friday at Cowan and Son Funeral Home. Pastor Dick Potter and Kathy Brauen will officiate. Burial will be in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.