COLUMBUS GROVE — Phyllis Elaine. Verhoff, 85, died at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Putnam Heritage Assisted Living, Ottawa. She was born March 5, 1934, in Lima, Ohio to Oren and Opal (Brogan) Myers. They both preceded her in death.

On June 19, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, James V. Verhoff, who preceded her in death, February 26, 2013. Phyllis was a 1952 graduate of Columbus Grove High School. She was a homemaker, and after raising her children, worked at Goodwin Insurance, Putnam County Library, Sally's Fabrics and JoAnn Fabrics. She was a member of St. Anthony Church and was instrumental in starting the St. Anthony School Parent Guild. Her love of animals was unmatched and a constant source of entertainment. She loved her family, especially the grandkids, great-grandkids and great great-granddaughter…they always knew she would have juice in the garage refrigerator. Phyllis looked forward to Saturday morning doughnuts with family, followed by going out for lunch and shopping. Her talents of sewing and crocheting were used to create many memories for her children and grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special "thank you" to the Putnam Heritage staff and residents for caring, befriending and loving their mom and putting up with "doughnut Saturdays." Also a " thank you" to the Elara Caring Hospice for their excellent care of their mom and family.

Survivors also include seven children, Vanessa (James) Karcher and James (Debra) Verhoff, both of Columbus Grove, Rebecca (Paul "Mike") Schimmoeller, of Glandorf, and Rachael Jay, Sarah (Douglas) Martin, Robert (Tonia) Verhoff and Kathleen (Richard) Yinger, all of Columbus Grove; 17 grandchildren, Anthony (Morganne) Karcher, Melinda (Allen) Utendorf, Stephanie (Matt) Ream, James (Tiffany) Verhoff, Christina ( Rick) Thomson, Genevieve (Daniel) Hernandez, Anna (Eric) Ogle, Eric (Nichole) Wilcox, Andrea (Dean) Shaffer, Wade (Marissa)Schimmoeller, Matthew Jay, Cassandra (Ryan) Dawson, Brock Verhoff, Mya Verhoff, Jasmine (Tylor Morman) Yinger, Alton Tanner Yinger and Kyrah Yinger; 31 great-grandchildren, plus two more on the way and one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jordan Schimmoeller and a brother, William F. (Peg) Myers. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father Tony Fortman will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Anthony Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday November 17, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com