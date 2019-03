LIMA — Phyllis Jean Walters, 93, died March 9, 2019, at Lost Creek Care Center.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.