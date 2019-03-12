LIMA — Phyllis Jean Walters, 93, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Lost Creek Care Center in Lima.

Phyllis was born on Friday, September 25, 1925 in Fort Wayne, IN, to the late Alfred C. and Okla Marie (Redman) Fulkerson. On June 30, 1945 she married Donald Walters who preceded her in death on November 27, 1982.

Phyllis was a graduate of Findlay High School. She worked as a silk presser at a dry cleaners for 10 years before retiring in 1993. She enjoyed her vacations to the Smokies, spending time with her children and grandchildren, cooking and baking.

She is survived by sons, Michael R. (Linda) Walters of Lima and Kenneth W. (Debi) Walters of New Castle, IN, daughters, Cheryl C. Hawk of Harrod, OH and Donna Jean (Dave) Zimmerman of Westerville, OH, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Alice (Allen) McGillory of North Baltimore, OH, and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a son, Gary E. Walters, daughter-in-law, Joyce Walters, son-in-law Wallace Hawk, sisters, Betty Kirby and Geraldine Osting, and brother, Sy Fulkerson.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 and one hour prior to funeral service at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Jacqueline Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.