LIMA — Ms. Pinnie Mae Washington, 89, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at approximately 2:17 p.m. at Lima Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on July 18, 1930 in Jackson, Mississippi to the union of Nathan and Annie (Henry) Smith, Sr., both parents are deceased.

She retired from St. Rita's Medical Center.

Ms. Washington leaves to cherish her precious memory 3 sons; Larry Washington (Darlene) of Riverview, FL , Jeffrey Washington and Gary Washington both of Lima. A daughter; Charlene Washington of Lima. 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. 2 brothers; John Smith (Kathy) and Myles Smith (Debbie) both of Lima. 2 sisters; Tempy Anderson and Queenie Harris (Darnell) both of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son; Jesse Washington, Jr. 4 brothers; Cary Smith, Charles Smith, Willie Smith and Nathan Smith, Jr. 2 sisters; Willie Mae Anderson, Cornelius Smith,

Home going services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Cleven Jones, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WASHINGTON Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com