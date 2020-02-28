ST MARYS — Pleasant LaVerl "Verly" Boroff, 92, of St. Marys, Ohio, died at 3:05 a.m. February 28, 2020 at the Miller House in Celina.

Funeral services will begin at noon March 2 in Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Swamp College Cemetery, Celina, with military honors by Celina Post #5713 and Celina American Legion Post #210.

Contributions can be made to Wayne Street United Methodist Church, St. Marys.