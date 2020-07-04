1/1
Priscilla Recker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELPHOS — Priscilla 'Pat' A. Recker, 80, of Delphos, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Vancrest of Delphos.

She was born July 21, 1939, in Lima to the late Vernon and Elizabeth (VanOss) Leist. On August 22, 1959, she married Leonard Recker, who preceded her in death on September 20, 2000.

Pat is survived by seven sons, Stephen (Lisa) Recker, and Richard (Barb) Recker, both of Delphos, Anthony (Kelly) Recker of Ft. Jennings, Gerard Recker of Fremont, Christopher (Sheila) Recker of Chambersburg, PA, Phillip (Emily) Recker of Cincinnati, and Andrew (Megan) Recker of Hudson; four daughters, Barbara (Donald) Haggard of Delphos, Geralyn (James) Larson, of Paulding, Janet Foust of Delphos, and Julie (Stoney) Beair of Grover Hill; and many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph; a daughter-in-law, Rebekah Recker; and a grandson, Michael McGill.

Pat drove school bus for 35 years for Delphos City Schools. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos and a member of the Catholic Ladies of Columbia Council 40 and Catholic Daughters of America. She was a communion distributor at church as well as to church members who were shut-ins. Pat was a volunteer storyteller for Johnny Appleseed Park District. She was a member of the Spencerville Clown Club, VFW Auxiliary 3035, Eagles Aerie #471, and the Red Hat Society.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, with a Catholic Ladies of Columbia service beginning at 7:45 p.m., followed by a Parish Wake Service held; and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family has requested visitors wear masks and follow social distancing protocols. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Parish Foundation or to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved