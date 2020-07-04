Priscilla Recker

DELPHOS — Priscilla 'Pat' A. Recker, 80, of Delphos, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Vancrest of Delphos.

She was born July 21, 1939, in Lima to the late Vernon and Elizabeth (VanOss) Leist. On August 22, 1959, she married Leonard Recker, who preceded her in death on September 20, 2000.

Pat is survived by seven sons, Stephen (Lisa) Recker, and Richard (Barb) Recker, both of Delphos, Anthony (Kelly) Recker of Ft. Jennings, Gerard Recker of Fremont, Christopher (Sheila) Recker of Chambersburg, PA, Phillip (Emily) Recker of Cincinnati, and Andrew (Megan) Recker of Hudson; four daughters, Barbara (Donald) Haggard of Delphos, Geralyn (James) Larson, of Paulding, Janet Foust of Delphos, and Julie (Stoney) Beair of Grover Hill; and many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph; a daughter-in-law, Rebekah Recker; and a grandson, Michael McGill.

Pat drove school bus for 35 years for Delphos City Schools. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos and a member of the Catholic Ladies of Columbia Council 40 and Catholic Daughters of America. She was a communion distributor at church as well as to church members who were shut-ins. Pat was a volunteer storyteller for Johnny Appleseed Park District. She was a member of the Spencerville Clown Club, VFW Auxiliary 3035, Eagles Aerie #471, and the Red Hat Society.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, with a Catholic Ladies of Columbia service beginning at 7:45 p.m., followed by a Parish Wake Service held; and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family has requested visitors wear masks and follow social distancing protocols. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Parish Foundation or to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.