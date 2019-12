LIMA — Qwantilla S. Bagley died at 6:49 p.m. Nov. 25, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. The Revs. Arthur Butler and Robert L. Toney will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

Friends may call three hours prior to services at the funeral home.