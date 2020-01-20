LIMA — R. "Chris" Wheeler, age 63, passed away January 20, 2020, at 1:35 am, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Chris was born March 21, 1956, in Lima, OH, to Robert J. and Julie D. (Inkrott) Spring who preceded her in death. On February 4, 1983, she married Glen H.Wheeler Sr. who survives in Lima.

Chris was a 1974 graduate of L.C.C. After high school she worked in the dietary department and then eventually in the radiology department at the front desk with St. Rita's Medical Center where she worked from 1973-1985 until she couldn't work anymore due to her illness. Chris was a member of Restoration Temple Church. She loved to fish and spending time with her husband and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Chris is survived by her children: Joshua (Crystal) Gast of Arlington, OH, Tammy (Yusuke) Asanuma of Delaware, OH and Glen H. (Sadie) Wheeler Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA, 12 grandchildren, 2 brothers: Robert (Patsy) Spring of Lima, OH and Tony (Chris) Spring of Auburndale, FL.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Gene Salsbury. Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date.

Friends may call on Thursday from 5-7 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. The family request there be no flowers and that any memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.