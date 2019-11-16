LIMA — R. Ellen Fetter, 77, passed away at 2:55 pm, November 13, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

She was born November 13, 1942 in Marion, OH to Wesley and Betty (Anspaugh) Wilcox who preceded her in death. Her step-mother, Lucille (Morris) Wilcox also preceded her in death. On March 12, 1960 she married Robert "Bob" Ronald Eugene Fetter who preceded her in death on August 17, 2013.

Ellen was a farmer and a licensed judge for the American Kennel Club for more than 30 years. She was a member of Union Chapel Missionary Church, and the Lima and Sandusky Kennel Clubs.

Survivors include: 3 Daughters, Nina Fetter of Lima, Nancy (Mike Campbell) Fetter of Lima, Christine L. Fetter and Tad Hieneman (Spouse) of Greenville, SC; 4 Grandchildren - David R. (Tiffany) Dekok, E. Blake Boyle, Dyllon J. (Kristen) Dekok, Brett Gleason; 7 Great-Grandchildren - Morgan, Elijah, Aeris, Cameron, Alden, Hailey, Dylan: a Sister-in-law, Judy Wilcox of Marion; a Brother-in-law, Thomas R.L. Fetter of Waynesfield; several nephews and a niece.

She was preceded in death by: 2 Brothers, Russell and Larry Wilcox.

Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Monday and from 10:00 am until time of services at Noon Tuesday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Rev. Mark Bayliff officiating. Entombment will follow in Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.