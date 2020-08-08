1/1
Rachel Pursell
LIMA — Rachel Renee Pursell, age 43, received her wings at 2:35 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Rachel was born September 30, 1976 in Lima, OH, to Thomas J. Dotson Sr. and Becky (Newland) Starkey. Rachel was happiest when she was spending time with her family and she loved dolphins and Minions. She was especially proud of fulfilling her bucket list and to live life after. She is survived by her dad, Thomas John (Nancy) Dotson Sr. of Lima; mom, Becky Starkey of Lima; life partner, Arthur Dicus of Piqua; two daughters, Haley Nichole (Jordan "Red" Latham) Pursell and Hannah Rose Acosta both of Lima; sister, Tammy Jo (Thomas Lee) Williams of Lima; three brothers, Thomas John (Jessie Holladay) Dotson Jr. of Alger and Christopher Dale (Debbi) Dotson of Lima and Timothy James (Tiera) Dotson of Lima and fourteen nieces and nephews, Bentley, Gracie, Wyatt, Isaiah, Isaac, Autumn, Chloe, Zach, Raelynn, Hunter, Ryder, Makenzie, Skyler and Ava. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Charles "Pete" Pursell and Franklin Thomas "Big Dad" Starkey. Funeral services will begin at 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services - Shawnee Chapel. Pastor Nathan Branim will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
AUG
10
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
