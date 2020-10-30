PANDORA — Rachel Ann Schutz, 94, passed away October 28, 2020 at her residence. Rachel was born September 15, 1926 in Berne, Indiana to the late Menno and Leota (Sprunger) Eicher. On August 5, 1950 she married Oliver Schutz who preceded her in death on April 6, 2011.

Rachel was a homemaker and also worked as a custodian at Grace Mennonite Church in Pandora for many years. She was a member of Grace Mennonite Church in Pandora where she served as a deaconess and various other positions. Rachel was a great wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, loyal friend and neighbor. She was an excellent cook, seamstress and great farm wife.

Survivors include four children, David (Gaylene) Schutz of Dunkirk, Jonathan (Teresa) Schutz of Columbus Grove, Mary (Mark) Krohn of Lima, Mark (Sue) Schutz of Pandora; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Rasheem) Toney Schutz, Isaac (Abigail) Schutz, Levi (Bethany) Schutz, Miranda Schutz, Luke Krohn, Rachel Krohn, Justin (Megan) Schutz, Nathan Schutz; five great-grandchildren, Caiden, Gabriella, Gracelynn, Georgia and Zachary Schutz; two great-grandchildren on the way; and three sisters, Lena Nagel of Berne, Indiana, Nancy (Don) Graber of Berne, Indiana and Amy (Robert) Wechter of Ligoneer, Indiana.

Rachel was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Christian Schutz and a brother, John P. Eicher.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Union Chapel Missionary Church, 4869 Ada Road, Lima, Ohio. Pastor Mark Bayliff officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Right to Life Society, Putnam County Home Health & Hospice or to the charity of the donor's choice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Birdie, Crista, Alaina, Hannah and Mom's friends and neighbors for their special care for Mom.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to providing services to Rachel's family.