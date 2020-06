LIMA — Raleigh Lloyd Dean Batty, 90, died June 27, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. July 6 at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. The Rev. Shawn Russell Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.