Raleigh Batty
LIMA — Raleigh Lloyd Dean Batty, 90 of Lima, passed away June 27, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Raleigh was born March 15, 1930 in Lima, to Arthur and Jessie (McGee) Batty, who preceded him in death. On July 22, 2000, he married Pam (Burkholder) Batty, who preceded him in death. Raleigh was a 1947 graduate of Lima Central High School and a proud United States Army Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Lima City Schools as the Boiler Supervisor until he retired in the late 90s. Raleigh was a chapter member of the Korean War Veterans, Life Member of AMVETS Post 333, American Legion Post 96, American Legion Post 330, Life Member of VFW Post 1275, Eagles Aerie 370 and second in command at Color Guard #1911. Raleigh was the finance director of the Forty and Eight, enjoyed playing softball, cards and horseshoes; he was back to back class-C horseshoe champion at the State Fair in 1984 and 1985. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family; he never knew a stranger and he will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Raleigh is survived by his children, Gail Hill of Desoto, TX, Romaine (Leroy) Jackson of Lima, Deborah Batty of Florence, AL, Karen (Robert) Downton of Lima, Iris Cousey of Lima, Lloyd (Shelle) Batty of Birmingham, AL, Elton (Ann) Batty of Sidney, Janice Savage of Crowley, TX, and Jessica (Daniel) Wright of Cincinnati, 28 grandchildren; special granddaughter, Sasha Thompson-Wright; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; brother, George Jefferson and his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Iona Hamilton. He is preceded in death by his former wives, Gertrude Batty and Alice Batty; children, Mark Batty, Stephanie Green, Roslyn Downton and Gordon Haithcock, Jr.; sons-in-law, Danny Hill and Frank Cousey; grandson, Danielle Jackson and his brothers, William Elton Hamilton, Velton Louis Hamilton and Floyd Eugene Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Shawn Russell Sr. to officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Korean War Veterans Association or the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
JUL
6
Service
01:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
