BEAVERDAM — Ralph W. Beemer, 91, passed away March 30, 2020 at his residence. Ralph was born February 1, 1929 in Beaverdam to the late Roy and Florence (Walters) Beemer.

Ralph graduated from Beaverdam High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a foreman at Hatfield Oldsmobile in Maumee, Ohio. Ralph turned his life over to Jesus and was affiliated with the Beaverdam Church of Christ. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener, wood worker and enjoyed the outdoors.

Survivors include a brother, Donald (Roberta) Beemer of Beaverdam; a sister, Shirley Swartz of Celina; a sister-in-law, Carol Beemer of Beaverdam; a special daughter, Pamela M. Lepine of Beaverdam; and a special nephew, Roy Duffy of Lima.

Ralph was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Beemer; four sisters, LaDonna Mikesell Stotts, Gloria June Neuenschwander, Mae Carter, Marcetta "Marty" Mikesell; and six brothers-in-laws, Charles Carter, Richard Mikesell, William Stotts, Al Neuenschwander, Wayne Mikesell and Roger Swartz.

Due to the recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private graveside service with family will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Beaverdam.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Beaverdam Church of Christ or St. Rita's Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

