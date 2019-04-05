OTTOVILLE — Ralph W. Brickner, 74, of Ottoville, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born April 17, 1944, in rural Delphos on the family farm to the late John and Philomena (Warnecke) Brickner. On June 4, 1966, he married Sharon (Wieman) Brickner who survives near Ottoville.

Ralph is also survived by a daughter, Laura (Daniel) McDowell of Columbus; grandchildren, Austin (Jessica) Brickner, Conner Brickner, Hannah McDowell, Lydia McDowell, Ruth McDowell, and Marisa Brickner; siblings, Walter (Rose Ann) Brickner, Rose (Otto) Wenzlick, and Carolyn (Gerald) Schimmoeller, all of Ottoville, Steven (Sandy) Brickner of Columbus Grove, and John (Joan) Brickner of Warsaw, Indiana; and a daughter-in-law, Jan Will-Brickner of Evansville, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin Brickner; siblings, Sister Catherine Brickner CPPS, Clifford Brickner, Loretta Shaffer, and Doris Ricker.

Ralph was a 1962 graduate of Ottoville High School. After high school, he began working at Sylvania in Ottawa. He joined the National Guard and became active duty in 1966. He spent a total of six years serving for the National Guard. He also worked at Chrysler in Van Wert for many years; then he worked at the Lima Army Tank plant until his retirement. In his retirement, he drove for K&M Tire in Delphos. He was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He was a lifetime member of the Ottoville VFW, where he enjoyed playing Pinochle. His favorite destination for family vacations was the Great Smokey Mountains.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ottoville VFW and the Fort Jennings American Legion.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a VFW Auxiliary Service will be held at 7:45 p.m., followed by a Parish Wake. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Repair Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net