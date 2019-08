ST. MARYS — Ralph William Dennings, 97, died Aug. 25, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Wayne Street United Methodist Church, St. Marys. Pastor Tim Benjamin will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be in Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Miller Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.