Ralph Ellis
1930 - 2020
LIMA — Ralph William Ellis, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, with family members at his side.

Ralph was born October 13, 1930 in Royal Oak, Michigan to John Roscoe Ellis and Agnes G. Ellis. On September 14, 1958, he married Nancy Wilson.

Ralph was a 1948 graduate of Shawnee High School. He attended The Ohio State University and Ohio Northern University. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Ralph owned and operated Ellis Door and Window Company and Tamarac Golf Course.

He was a long-time member and President of the Lima Rotary Club and served as President of The Board of Lima Convalescent Home. He also served on the Lima City Council and was a board member of The Shawnee Country Club.

Ralph enjoyed golf, family, friends, and helping others. In 1991, he organized a community effort to provide meals and necessities to thousands of people in need every Easter Sunday that continues to this day. He was a man dedicated to serving his friends and relatives in time of need.

Surviving family members include his wife of 62 years, Nancy Ellis; brother John Ellis of Fort Myers, FL.; two sons, Kleet (Elizabeth) Ellis of Lima, and Cole (Michele) Ellis of Columbus; his daughter, Molly (Bill) Hughes of Ponte Vedra, FL; and his beloved grandchildren Kelsey Hughes, Christopher Hughes, Jonathan Ellis, Charlie Ellis, Joseph Ellis, Berkley Ellis, and Jenna Ellis.

He is preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters including Agnes Evans of Elida, Ohio.

He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Saturday, June 27, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the West Ohio Food Bank at www.westohiofoodbank.org

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
