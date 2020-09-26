Ralph Helmig

CENTERREACH, Ny. — Ralph Charles "Bud" Helmig, 85, born in Lima, OH and lived in Centereach, NY, passed away on September 22, 2020. After graduating from St. John High School in Lima, he joined the Navy in 1953 and served for four years, stationed in multiple US ports, traveled to ports in Europe and then to the naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

He then moved to Chicago to attend school to learn electronics, and worked at Argonne National Lab. He then moved to Long Island where he met his wife Janet on a blind date, had four daughters, and worked as an electrical technician at the Brookhaven National Lab for 33 years.

He enjoyed working on cars and was a great handyman, finding a way to fix just about anything for anyone. He loved games and puzzles, whether a competitive game of pinochle with friends, playing Go Fish or chess with his grandkids, or doing the daily crosswords, cryptoquotes, and Sudokus. After his retirement, he especially looked forward to time with family – especially his grandchildren, hanging out with the coffee crew he met each day, trips to his hometown in Ohio to see family and friends, and excursions to Atlantic City.

He is predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Marguerite Helmig, his sisters Cecelia Helmig and Mary (Dick) Wetzel, and his brothers Carl Helmig, Clarence Helmig Jr., and Tom (Lois) Helmig.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet, his daughters Deanna Helmig, Linda Helmig Bram (Tony), Karen Helmig (Valerio), and Christine Naselli (Tyler), his grandchildren Sophia (18), Jack (15), Livia (11), Nico (8), and Brooke (8), his brother Ed Helmig (Joanne), his sister-in-law Carol Helmig, and a large extended family.

Funeral services will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Long Island State Veterans Home.