DELPHOS — Ralph Joseph Hesseling, 75, of rural Delphos, passed away at 4 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 in the Vidant Bertie Hospital in Windsor, N.C., with his wife and sister at his side.

He was born October 7, 1944 in Lima, the son of the late Raymond Leander and Zita Dickrede Hesseling. On January 12, 1987 he married Diane L. Plikerd, who survives, along with four children, Leann (John) Bloom of Toledo, Tina Hesseling of Delphos, Daniel Hesseling of Windsor, N.C. and Janel (Stan) Donley of Fort Jennings, 6 grandchildren; Jerid, Craig and Kayla Hesseling, Alanah and Alexis Glidewell and Olivia Johnson, his great grandchildren, Steven and Mia Hesseling, Aubrey Paxton, Jordan Rumer, Jr. and Jace Rumer and his sister Ellen (Grant) Shepard of Linwood, MI.

He was preceded in death by four siblings; Ruth Hesseling, Mary Ann Hesseling, Dolores Hesseling and Louis Hesseling.

Ralph was a 1962 graduate of Delphos St. John's High School and was a lifelong farmer and a Life member of the Order of Orioles # 173 in Lima and loved the outdoors. He was a member of the North Carolina and National Trappers Assn., naming him to the Trapper Hall of Fame in 2015. In 1974 he helped Auburn University do a study on Otters and their effects on pollution.

He was long time member of the construction union, working as a "Rod Buster" in concrete work.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Wednesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Josh Lobach officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartford Cemetery, Northeast of Spencerville.

Due to Covid-19, face coverings are required at the funeral home for visitation from 2 until 4 and 7 until 9 PM Tuesday and after 10 AM Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com