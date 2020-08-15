1/1
Ralph Hesseling
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELPHOS — Ralph Joseph Hesseling, 75, of rural Delphos, passed away at 4 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 in the Vidant Bertie Hospital in Windsor, N.C., with his wife and sister at his side.

He was born October 7, 1944 in Lima, the son of the late Raymond Leander and Zita Dickrede Hesseling. On January 12, 1987 he married Diane L. Plikerd, who survives, along with four children, Leann (John) Bloom of Toledo, Tina Hesseling of Delphos, Daniel Hesseling of Windsor, N.C. and Janel (Stan) Donley of Fort Jennings, 6 grandchildren; Jerid, Craig and Kayla Hesseling, Alanah and Alexis Glidewell and Olivia Johnson, his great grandchildren, Steven and Mia Hesseling, Aubrey Paxton, Jordan Rumer, Jr. and Jace Rumer and his sister Ellen (Grant) Shepard of Linwood, MI.

He was preceded in death by four siblings; Ruth Hesseling, Mary Ann Hesseling, Dolores Hesseling and Louis Hesseling.

Ralph was a 1962 graduate of Delphos St. John's High School and was a lifelong farmer and a Life member of the Order of Orioles # 173 in Lima and loved the outdoors. He was a member of the North Carolina and National Trappers Assn., naming him to the Trapper Hall of Fame in 2015. In 1974 he helped Auburn University do a study on Otters and their effects on pollution.

He was long time member of the construction union, working as a "Rod Buster" in concrete work.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Wednesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Josh Lobach officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartford Cemetery, Northeast of Spencerville.

Due to Covid-19, face coverings are required at the funeral home for visitation from 2 until 4 and 7 until 9 PM Tuesday and after 10 AM Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 AM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH 45887
(419) 647-4205
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved