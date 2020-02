ADA — Ralph Wayland Keller, 94, died at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 2020, at Springview Manor, Lima.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. The Rev. Brian Krause will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.