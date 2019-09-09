ST. MARYS — Ralph Emerson Mack, 88, of St. Marys, and formerly from Spencerville, passed away at home, in the early morning of September 7th.

Emerson was born January 12, 1931 in a two-room log cabin on the family farm, just outside of Spencerville, to the late Ralph and Chloe (Hanley) Mack. He graduated from Spencerville High School in 1949 where he excelled in both football and track. He opted out of college to serve in Korea with the United States Marine Corp and received the National Defense Medal, UN Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and the Purple Heart. In 2016, he was thrilled to join a number of Veterans on the Honor Flight from Columbus to Washington DC, a trip that he spoke of often, a trip that was needed, a trip that was truly an honor.

Emerson married Margie Johnston, who survives, in 1954 and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past February. He's also survived by three sons; Steve (Kim) of Sunbury, OH, Chuck (Susan) of Magnolia, TX and Scott (Laurie) of N Muskegon, MI., 4 grandchildren; Lauren (Joel) Vogel of Galena, OH, Melissa Mack of Powell, OH, Clint (Lindy) Howren of Houston, TX and Dawn (Beaux) Jackson of Austin, TX, 6 great grandchildren; Jack and Emma Vogel, Abby Jo and Ethan Burke, Dylan Howren and Phoenix Jackson and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Emerson retired from the Ford Motor Company after 35 years, a career he loved. After retirement, he spent a good amount of his time with volunteer activities in the community, church and local nursing home (one of his favorite activities, taking the residents fishing then celebrating the outing with a fish fry). He continued his volunteer activities at Otterbein Senior Living and loved every minute of it.

Emerson loved the outdoors, sports, hunting, golfing and fishing … he really loved fishing. His greatest joy though, his family and friends. He loved helping people and truly lived a life serving others.

Emerson was a member of Wayne Street United Methodist Church, the Spencerville VFW and the Elks Lodge - Lima B.P.O.E #54

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Mack and sister, Helen Harrod.

Visitation will be 4 until 7 PM Tuesday, September 10 at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 High Street, St. Marys, OH

Funeral service will be 2PM Wednesday, September 11 at the Wayne Street United Methodist Church in St. Marys with Pastor Tim Benjamin officiating. Burial will be in the Spencerville Cemetery with a reception at the church to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at The James Cancer Hospital, Lima St. Rita's, Lima Memorial and Ohio Living Home Health.

