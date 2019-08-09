LIMA — Mr. Ralph C. Melson, 65, of 631 N. Main St., Lima, passed away at 3:35 p.m. on August 5th at his son's home in Jeffersonville, Ind.

Born July 16, 1954 in Lima, he was the son of Betty K. Melson and James L. Melson, who are deceased. Brother Roger A. Melson is also deceased. Surviving is his sister, Cynda Johns (Melson), son Jamie Melson, of Jeffersonville, and daughter Betina Melson of Tampa, Fla.

Ralph has been a drywaller for almost 50 years. He has battled with cancer for 3 years and will be missed by all his family and friends.

He will be cremated at Halo Crematory in Columbus, Indiana.