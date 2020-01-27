LORAIN — Ralph M. Osting, age 78, of Lorain passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center with his beloved wife and son at his side.

He was the Valedictorian of the 1959 class of Fort Jennings High School. He went on to further his education at Ohio Northern University earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy in 1964. Ralph served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1968. While in the service he earned the National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter Rifle Medal.

Ralph made his career as a Pharmacist. While serving with the Army he worked at Walter Reed Hospital and upon his discharged he worked for Revco Drug Store.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Lorain. He enjoyed boating, fishing on Lake Erie, playing cards and vacationing in Colorado. Ralph loved when his special friend, Isabella, would sing "You Are My Sunshine" to him.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 50 years, Julie Ann (nee Dabrowski) Osting; son, Ralph G. Osting; a very special young lady who he referred to as his granddaughter, Isabella Suzette Sams; sister, Margaret Ricker; brothers, Carl Osting, and George Osting; brother-in-law, George A. Dabrowski; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Alvera Osting; brothers, Alvin Osting, and Donald Osting; and his sister, Ruth Oen; and sister-in-law, Kay Dabrowski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 309 W. 7th. Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052 with Rev. Father Daniel Divis and Rev. Father Walter H. Jenne will officiating. Inurnment, with Military Honors, will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.

Contributions may be made in memory of Ralph to the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration in care of Julie Ann Osting.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral &Cremation Center.