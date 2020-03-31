ZANESVILLE — Ralph Allen Owen of Zanesville, formerly of Lima, passed away on March 29, 2020, after a long history of medical complications.

Ralph was born in Lima, Ohio on November 1, 1933, to Monroe and Alice Owen. Ralph is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary (Willet) Owen; his children Lynda (David) Sutton, Mike (Lynne) Owen, Mark (Ami) Owen, and Beth (Mark) Johnston; his grandchildren Nicole Sutton (Aaron Lee), Alyson Sutton (Shane Centers); Jay (Amy)Owen, Joe (Henneya) Owen, Michelle (Logan) Burt, along with their mother, Marcia Owen; Rikki (Jason) Crowe; Tyler Johnston and Travis Johnston, as well as six great grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Lawerence Owen.

Ralph had been a member of the Classic Car Club and was in the Naval Reserves for several years. He owned and operated Zanesville Office Supply and enjoyed providing a joke with every service call and delivery. Ralph was an avid euchre player and won the last tournament he played with his family. A special thank you to Interim Healthcare Services and Wendy Mozena.

There will be a graveside service for the family at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rosecrans High School. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com