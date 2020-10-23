Ralph Rode

GOMER — Ralph L. Rode, 93, passed away Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at Kindred Hospital, Dayton, after a brief illness. He was born on November 12, 1926 to Henry T. and Rosa (Kroeger) Rode in Putnam County, Ohio.

Ralph's survivors include his wife of 61 years, Maureen, three sons, Andy (Connie) Rode of Elida, Dan (Ann) Rode of Lewistown, Tony (Jenny) Rode of Elida; three daughters, Kathy Skarzynski of Kettering, Patty (Dave) Black of New Carlisle and Julie (Bill) Shisler of Centerville. He was blessed with fifteen grandchildren, Kim(Les) Bowen, Chrystal (Ian) Chapman, Vanessa Sherrick, Amanda (Michael) Henry, Laura Skarzynski, Greg (Tasha) Black, Sarah (Johnny) Gould, Brittany Tyler, Luke Rode, Tyler Rode, Elizabeth (Zach) Dawson, Rob Shisler, Lindsay (DJ) Whitacre, Hailey Rode and Lily Rode. He has seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Arnold (Mary Ann) Rode of Ottoville and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a 1944 graduate of Ft. Jennings High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 – 1955 stationed in Germany during the Korean War. On December 27, 1958 he married Maureen R. Finn. He had been a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed traveling, baking bread, reading, working on puzzles, spending time with his family and friends and especially teaching his grandchildren and other youth about farming.

Along with Ralph's parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, a brother, Melvin Rode, his sisters, Alice Kaverman and Norie Hemker and a son-in-law, John Skarzynski.

A funeral Mass which will be open to the public and live streamed; will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gerard Catholic Church, Lima with burial to follow at the Pike Run Cemetery which is located on the edge of the Rode Farm. The family request that all wear face masks.

A private family visitation will be under the direction of the Weber Funeral Home 1840 East Fifth Street Delphos, Ohio. Online condolences can be made at www.weberfh.net. Memorial donations may be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church or to The American Heart Association.