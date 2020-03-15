JACKSON CENTER — Ralph M. Sailor, 87, of Jackson Center, Ohio passed away at 12:51 a.m. on March 14, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Jackson Center, OH on June 13, 1932, the son of the late Paul L. and Margarette A. (Brockman) Sailor. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Veit and three brothers, Robert, Richard and John Sailor.

On December 27, 1960 in North Olmsted, Ohio, he married Helen "Barbara" (Hart) Sailor and she survives in Jackson Center

He is also survived by three children; Beth (Dennis) Rockhold of Lima, OH, Rick (Tina) Sailor of Jackson Center, Marilyn (Matt) Kohler of Jackson Center, six grandchildren; Matthew (Ashley) Rockhold, Jennifer Rockhold, Justin (Julie) Kohler, Adam Kohler, Rachel Sailor, and Ryan Sailor, six great grandchildren; Zoey Rockhold, Wyatt Rockhold, Hayden Kohler, Jaelyn Kohler, Harlyn Kohler, and Jocelyn Kohler, a brother; Lynn A. Sailor of Sidney, and many nieces and nephews.

Ralph was an United States Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he went to work for Copeland Corp. in Sidney, and later worked for Amos Press before going to Direct Graphics, where he retired from in 1994. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church, Jackson Center where he held many positions. He was a big Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide fan and was an enthusiast for all sports including golf, baseball, and bowling, and enjoyed playing cards. He tried out for the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team in his younger years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #493, Jackson Center where he served as Commander.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Private burial will be in Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion #493, Jackson Center or to the Jackson Center Education Foundation.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, JACKSON CENTER is honored to serve the Sailor family