LIMA — Ralph Edward Waite, Jr., 70, of Lima, Ohio died Tuesday, September 10 after a brief illness.

The son of Ralph and Virginia (Scott) Waite, he was born September 26, 1948 in Toledo.

He received his undergraduate degree from Fairfield University, CT and received master's degrees in History from Ohio University in Athens and in Library Science from Long Island University, NY.

His career as a reference librarian began at Mary Manse College in Toledo. From there, he moved to Columbus, OH, where he worked for 11 years at the Ohio Historical Society. In 1987, he moved to Lima where he served as a librarian in the reference department at Lima Public Library before retiring in 2006.

In his free time, Ralph enjoyed long distance running, competing in regional races yearly, as well as qualifying and running in the Boston Marathon. Friends and family knew Ralph never missed a birthday or anniversary and was a prolific reader and sports enthusiast.

A lifelong Catholic, he enjoyed celebrating Mass with the Lima LifeTeen program at his parish, St. Charles Borromeo Church.

He is survived by his brother Ronald Waite, nieces Carolyn Donaldson, Deborah Gleason Rielly and Julie (Craig) Hagenbuch and nephews Patrick Jagiel and Sean Waite.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Mary Judith Welniak and Patricia Jagiel.

Friends will be received in the Gathering Space at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2200 W. Elm St., Lima Friday, September 13 from 12:30 to 1 pm. A Celebration of Life mass will begin at 1 pm.

Interment of ashes will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo at a later date.

The family wishes contributions in Ralph's memory be made to Lima LifeTeen, c/o St. Charles Catholic Church, 2200 W. Elm St., Lima, OH 45805 or the Lima Public Library, 650 W. Market St., Lima, OH 45801.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .